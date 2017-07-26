Brewers trade for reliever Anthony Swarzak

The Milwaukee Brewers have acquired right-handed reliever Anthony Swarzak from the Chicago White Sox in exchange for outfielder Ryan Cordell.

Swarzak, 31, was 4-3 with a 2.23 ERA and 1 save in 41 appearances for the White Sox this season (48.1ip, 37h, 12r, 12er, 13bb, 52k). Heheld opponents to a .216 batting average (.179 vs. LH, .235 vs. RH). Swarzak has posted a 0.56 ERA over his last 14 outings while holding opponentsto a .193 batting average (16ip, 11h, 1r, 1er, 5bb, 22k).

The eight-year veteran owns a career record of 21-29 with a 4.31 ERA and 1 save in 258 appearances, including 32 starts, with Minnesota(2009, 2011-14), Cleveland (2015), New York-AL (2016) and Chicago-AL (2017).

He was originally selected by Minnesota in the second round of the 2004 First-Year Player Draft.

Cordell, 25, was acquired by Milwaukee from Texas last September 5 to complete a trade from August 1 (Jonathan Lucroy trade). He batted.284 with 10 HR and 45 RBI in 68 games at Triple-A Colorado Springs this season.